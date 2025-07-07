A New Beginning for Romanian Light Aviation: Aerostar Bacău to Build the IAR 835 Aircraft

After decades of inactivity in light civil aircraft production, Romania is making a decisive step toward reviving this sector through an ambitious new project: the IAR 835. It is the first Romanian civil aircraft developed since the successful IAR 823 of the 1970s–1980s, marking a strategic comeback of the national aerospace industry in the General Aviation (GA) market.

Strong Partnership: INCAS & Aerostar Bacău

The IAR 835 is the result of a collaboration between INCAS – the National Institute for Aerospace Research “Elie Carafoli” – and Aerostar Bacău, two institutions with long-standing traditions in Romanian aviation. Their partnership was renewed in 2021 through an agreement aimed at reviving light aircraft production in Romania, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

This collaboration builds on a strong legacy of successful projects such as the AG6, IAR 93, and IAR 99, which have proven the technical capabilities of Romanian engineering teams.

IAR 835: A Modern, Versatile, and Efficient Aircraft

The IAR 835 is a four-seat, high-wing, single-engine civil aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 1,200 kg. It will be certified under EASA CS-23 standards, allowing for operations under both VFR and IFR (Visual and Instrument Flight Rules).

Its primary roles will include:

Flight training and pilot schools

Business and air tourism transport

Cartography and atmospheric research missions

Air courier services

Public security and surveillance operations

In the future, a transition to low-emission propulsion systems is being considered, in line with global trends in sustainable aviation.

Division of Responsibilities: Dual Expertise

INCAS leads the research and development phase – design, CFD simulations, wind tunnel testing, aerodynamic studies, and structural analysis.

Aerostar Bacău is responsible for system integration, static testing, ground and flight test equipment development, and final assembly.

This division of tasks leverages the strengths of each partner and ensures a streamlined and efficient development process.

Aerodynamic Testing – A Key Step in Validation

In 2024, INCAS successfully completed wind tunnel tests using a 1:6 scale model of the aircraft. These tests aimed to validate the proposed configuration, compare CFD simulations with experimental data, and optimize aerodynamic performance.

The multidisciplinary effort involved experts from several INCAS departments, including Romanian engineers who returned from abroad to contribute to this strategic national project.

Goal: A Romanian Aircraft Competitive at European Level

The project’s goal is clear: to reenter the civil light aircraft market with a safe, modern, and sustainable aircraft, capable of competing with similar models from major international manufacturers. Market studies confirm a growing need in the ELA1 segment (aircraft under 1,200 kg), and the IAR 835’s design reflects an ideal balance between versatility, performance, and operational costs.

“Designed to inspire. Built to serve.”

Under this motto, the IAR 835 aims to be more than a commercial product – it aspires to be a platform for future development, a launchpad for reconnecting the Romanian aerospace industry with global innovation and production networks.

This project could mark the beginning of a new era for Romanian aerospace – one where ideas take flight once again, and aircraft manufacturing returns not only as a tradition, but as a strategic vision for the future.