52-Year-Old Man Caught Extremely Drunk Behind the Wheel

Danger on the roads of Poduri commune! A 52-year-old man was caught on October 13 driving a vehicle, but not just any way—he was under the influence of alcohol! Officers from Moiești Rural Police Station 2 caught him in the act, and what they discovered shocked everyone: after testing him with a breathalyzer, the result was staggering—a concentration of 1.23 mg/l of pure alcohol in the air he exhaled!

After this shocking discovery, the man was taken directly to the hospital for blood samples to determine the exact level of alcohol in his system. With such numbers, even the quiet roads of Poduri are not safe! The police did not hesitate to take drastic measures: the man was detained for 24 hours and placed in the custody of Bacău County Police Inspectorate. He will surely have plenty of time to reflect on his decision to drive drunk and the dangers he exposed his community to.

The investigation continues, and the community eagerly awaits to see what will happen to this „dangerous driver.” Will he face the consequences of the law, or did he think he could get away with it? That remains to be seen!