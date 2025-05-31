Tragedy in the Mountains: Forestry Worker Loses His Life Despite Mountain Rescuers’ Efforts

A race-against-time intervention by mountain rescuers from the Bacău County Public Service for Tourism Promotion and Mountain Rescue Coordination (SPJPTCA) ended, unfortunately, in tragedy.

The Salvamont Bacău teams were urgently called to the Ciucului Mountains, in the Ciobănuș area, to assist a forestry worker who was in critical condition following a workplace accident.

Arriving quickly at the scene, the mountain rescuers made every effort to administer first aid and stabilize the man while awaiting transport to a medical facility. Unfortunately, due to the severity of the multiple injuries he sustained, the man’s life could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was a difficult intervention, in rugged terrain with limited access. We did everything possible, but the injuries were incompatible with life,” stated representatives of Salvamont Bacău.

Authorities are currently investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.