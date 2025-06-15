The 95th Air Base in Bacău – 105 Years of Excellence in the Service of Romanian Aviation

The President of the Bacău County Council, Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, attended today the anniversary ceremony marking 105 years since the establishment of the “Hero Captain Aviator Alexandru Șerbănescu” 95th Air Base – one of Romania’s most prestigious military units.

The event celebrated the remarkable history of the 95th Air Base, founded in 1920 in Tecuci as a training center and relocated in 1968 to the Bacău airfield, becoming ever since a strategic pillar in the defense of national airspace.

“Flight is not only about conquering the sky, but also about elevating the spirit,” stated Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț in her speech, highlighting the unit’s historic contribution to the training of over 5,500 pilots and aviation specialists. She also emphasized the current importance of the base, which comprises approximately 700 military personnel and civilian staff, equipped with modern systems that allow missions to be carried out to the highest standards.

On behalf of the County Council, the president reaffirmed her continued support for strengthening the interinstitutional partnership with the 95th Base, stressing both its strategic value and its positive impact on the local community.

“Respect and admiration for all those who continue to write this elite chapter of Romanian aviation, here in the heart of Bacău County. Happy anniversary to the 95th Base!” was the message delivered by Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț at the close of the event.