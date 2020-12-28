Luni,28 Decembrie

13:10 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

13:40 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 Mulan (dublat)3D – Aventuri, Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

15:20 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

15:50 War with Grandpa – Comedie, Familie, Normal, AP12

16:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

16:40 The Broken Hearts Gallery – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:30 Tenet – Acţiune, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:40 The New Mutants – Acţiune, Horror, SF, Normal, N15

19:00 The Craft: Legacy – Dramă, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Marţi,29 Decembrie

13:10 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

13:40 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 Mulan (dublat)3D – Aventuri, Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

15:20 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

15:50 War with Grandpa – Comedie, Familie, Normal, AP12

16:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

16:40 The Broken Hearts Gallery – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:30 Tenet – Acţiune, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:40 The New Mutants – Acţiune, Horror, SF, Normal, N15

19:00 The Craft: Legacy – Dramă, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15

Miercuri,30 Decembrie

13:10 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

13:40 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 Mulan (dublat)3D – Aventuri, Dramă, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

15:20 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG

15:50 War with Grandpa – Comedie, Familie, Normal, AP12

16:30 After We Collided – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

16:40 The Broken Hearts Gallery – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, N15

17:30 Tenet – Acţiune, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Honest Thief – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:40 The New Mutants – Acţiune, Horror, SF, Normal, N15

19:00 The Craft: Legacy – Dramă, Fantastic, Horror, Normal, N15