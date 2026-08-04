Romania’s Podu’ cu Lanțuri Marks Nine Years of Hospitality and Community

Podu’ cu Lanțuri, one of Bacău County’s best-known hospitality and event venues, marked its ninth anniversary on Tuesday, with owner Roxana Neculcea Bercuci celebrating nine years of growth, community and memorable experiences.

Reflecting on the venue’s inauguration in 2017, Neculcea Bercuci said the anniversary was not only about the passage of time but also about the thousands of guests, events and personal stories that have shaped the business.

“Looking back today, I see hundreds of events and thousands of people who have crossed our doorstep. These have been nine years of people, meetings, emotions and moments that remain in our hearts,” she said.

The owner expressed gratitude to customers, emphasizing that a place is defined not by its buildings but by the people who bring it to life. She recalled family gatherings, wedding proposals, celebrations and reunions that have taken place at the venue over the years.

Neculcea Bercuci also thanked the restaurant’s staff for their loyalty, dedication and resilience, paying special tribute to colleagues Răzvan and George, whom she credited with helping the business grow and continually adapt to new challenges.

She said the team has remained committed to providing genuine hospitality through close attention to guests and care for every detail.

According to the owner, Podu’ cu Lanțuri has become a well-known destination not only in Bacău County but also among visitors from other parts of Romania.

Marking the ninth anniversary, the venue reaffirmed its commitment to further developing the location, launching new projects and continuing to offer memorable experiences while promoting Bacău as a destination.