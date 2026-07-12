Romanian Hospital Performs First Successful Right-Sided Open Pyeloplasty

The „Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși has achieved a new medical milestone after its Urology Department successfully performed its first right-sided open pyeloplasty, expanding the range of specialized surgical services available to patients.

The patient, a 45-year-old woman, was admitted with persistent right-sided lower back pain that had lasted for approximately one year. Imaging examinations revealed grade III ureterohydronephrosis, while a CT scan confirmed a diagnosis of right ureteropelvic junction (UPJ) obstruction.

According to hospital officials, renal scintigraphy showed that the affected kidney had preserved its function, allowing surgeons to perform a reconstructive procedure aimed at restoring normal urinary drainage.

The operation lasted approximately 150 minutes and was considered particularly challenging due to the patient’s underlying cardiovascular conditions. The case required close collaboration between the Urology team and the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

Hospital representatives said the patient’s postoperative recovery has been favorable and she remains under medical supervision.

The surgical team included Dr. Sandu Druță, urology specialist, Dr. Eduard Șova, senior consultant in urology, Dr. Teodor Dinu, urology specialist, and Dr. Cristina Brighidin, specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care.

The hospital’s management congratulated the surgeons, anesthesiology staff and supporting medical personnel for their professionalism and teamwork, describing the procedure as another important milestone in the continued development of advanced medical services at the Buhuși hospital.