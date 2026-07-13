Romanian Commune Signs Contract for EU-Funded Solar Park Project

The local administration of Măgura Commune has signed the construction contract for a new photovoltaic park, a project largely financed through non-repayable European funds that is expected to reduce public energy costs and support future local investments.

Mayor Iordache Costrăș announced the development on social media, saying the project fulfills a commitment made to residents.

The investment is valued at 3.315 million lei (approximately €660,000), of which 2.568 million lei will be covered by grant funding.

Under the project, photovoltaic panels with a combined installed capacity of 327 kW will be installed at three locations: near the Măgura Town Hall, in the Crihan area, and at School No. 2, where they will also supply the local water pumping station.

The electricity generated will power public buildings and the commune’s street lighting network, reducing energy expenditures for the local administration.

According to Mayor Costrăș, the savings generated by the project will be redirected toward other community development initiatives once the solar park becomes operational.