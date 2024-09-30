RoboRangers Team from Bacău Makes Waves in Italy! Awarded at the World Robot Olympiad!

Bacău’s RoboRangers team wins the prestigious ‘STEAM Award’ for excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics!

The RoboRangers team from Bacău took the international stage by storm at the World Robot Olympiad Open in Italy, earning the coveted ‘STEAM Award’—a special recognition for excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics!

Team members Sara and Sofia Ardeleanu, along with Matei Axinte, proved that the future of robotics is in good hands, and Bacău has every reason to be proud of them! Competing in the Future Innovators category, these young innovators captured the attention of an international jury of experts with their creative ideas and solutions.

Adding to the excitement, team member Matei Axinte had the honor of carrying the Romanian flag during the competition’s opening ceremony! It was an emotional and proud moment that put Bacău in the spotlight on the global stage.

Special recognition goes to the team of teachers and coaches who prepared and guided these remarkable young talents. A heartfelt “Thank You!” goes to Ms. Mariana Andone, for training the students in delivering a flawless English presentation, and to Ms. Mirela Cojocaru, who served as translator and chaperone for the team during this unforgettable Italian adventure.

Key to their success was also the guidance of their coach, Oana Jianu from American Corner Bacău, who steered the RoboRangers toward this resounding triumph.

Bravo, RoboRangers! The future of robotics is here, and it’s coming from Bacău!