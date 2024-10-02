Road Accident in Gârleni: A Woman Dies in Hospital

On Monday evening, a 47-year-old woman was rushed to Bacău County Hospital in extremely critical condition after being the victim of a horrific road accident. At around 11:10 PM, an ambulance arrived at the scene in Gârleni, where the woman, who had just gotten off a minibus returning her from work, was violently struck by a car as she attempted to cross the street.

Shocking scenes unfolded at the site of the accident! Witnesses say the impact was devastating. The woman stood no chance against the car speeding on the opposite lane. Emergency crews, who arrived at the same time as the ambulance, were stunned by the severity of her injuries. The woman was taken in a coma, and her condition was critical! The Adult Emergency SMURD medical team did everything they could, but the massive trauma and multiple fractures were overwhelming. Broken ribs, shattered collarbone and scapula, severe fractures to her spine and pelvis, lung contusions, and a pneumothorax that further worsened her condition – a list of injuries that would horrify anyone!

After a quick consultation and complex investigations using a CT scan, the woman was immediately transferred to General Surgery, and later to the Intensive Care Unit. Unfortunately, despite the heroic efforts of the medical team, she lost the fight for her life.

A desperate call for caution on the roads! This tragic incident is a stark reminder of how dangerous traffic can be for both pedestrians and drivers. Speed, inattention, or haste can have devastating consequences! Dear drivers and pedestrians, stay alert and follow traffic rules! Prioritizing the safety of yourself and others should always be the number one concern on public roads!