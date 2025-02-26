Quick Intervention by Bacău Gendarmes to Rescue a Man in Distress

On February 24, around 11:30 AM, a patrol from the Bacău County Gendarmerie Inspectorate discovered a man lying on the roadside in the commune of Târgu Trotuș, with a head injury.

The gendarmes promptly intervened, providing first aid to the victim and urgently requesting an ambulance team. Throughout the entire operation, the patrol secured the area to prevent any further risks until medical personnel arrived.

Following the ambulance crew’s assessment, it was determined that the man had suffered two epileptic seizures and had a history of similar medical conditions.

The quick response and professionalism of the gendarmes played a crucial role in managing the situation effectively, highlighting the importance of swift action in such cases.