Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,7 Iulie

12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Sâmbătă,8 Iulie

10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

10:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

10:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Duminică,9 Iulie

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Luni,10 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Marţi,11 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,12 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Joi,13 Iulie

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12

20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15