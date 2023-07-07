Program Happy Cinema Bacău

7 iulie 2023
Vineri,7 Iulie
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Sâmbătă,8 Iulie
10:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
10:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
10:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
12:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
22:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Duminică,9 Iulie
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
10:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Luni,10 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Marţi,11 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,12 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Joi,13 Iulie
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
17:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Carbon – Comedie, Dramă, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

