Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Vineri,30 Iunie
13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,1 Iulie
10:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
22:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Duminică,2 Iulie
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
10:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Luni,3 Iulie
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Marţi,4 Iulie
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12
19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,5 Iulie
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

Joi,6 Iulie
12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG
16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

 

