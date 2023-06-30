Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Vineri,30 Iunie

13:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

22:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,1 Iulie

10:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

13:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

13:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

15:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:00 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

17:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

20:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:30 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

22:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Duminică,2 Iulie

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

10:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

12:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Luni,3 Iulie

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Marţi,4 Iulie

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,5 Iulie

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12

Joi,6 Iulie

12:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel – Animaţie, Normal, AG

14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

15:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG

16:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

17:00 No Hard Feelings – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

18:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

19:00 Insidious: The Red Door – Dramă, Horror, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

19:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Acţiune, Aventuri, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Flash – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

21:30 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Normal, AP12