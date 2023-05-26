26 mai 2023
Ediția PDF
Publică un anunț
Bacăul vorbește
Horoscop
Mica publicitate
Contact
25 C
Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacau

HomeZona zeroEu știuProgram Happy Cinema Bacau

Program Happy Cinema Bacau

Deșteptarea

Vineri,26 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
18:00 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15
20:00 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Sâmbătă,27 Mai
10:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
12:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
15:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
17:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
18:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
18:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15
20:00 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Duminică,28 Mai
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
11:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
17:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Luni,29 Mai
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
17:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Marţi,30 Mai
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
17:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,31 Mai
13:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
15:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
17:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
17:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

Joi,1 Iunie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
12:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
14:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
15:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Avanpremiera, AG
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:30 About My Father – Comedie, Premiera, AP12
20:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Premiera, N15

 

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

Alte titluri
Alte titluri

Sătenii din Stănișești, învățați să prevină violența în familie cu aplicații pentru telefoane mobile

Comunicat de presa -
Una dintre prioritățile polițiștilor băcăuani pentru anul 2023 este...

Racordare ilegală la rețeaua electrică

Comunicat de presa -
 La data de 25 mai a.c., în jurul orei...

Trei ani și jumătate pentru furt în Italia

Comunicat de presa -
La data de 25 mai a.c., polițiștii din cadrul...

Concert de excepție susținut ieri în centrul Bacăului

Deșteptarea -
Concertul de aseară a fost un adevărat regal muzical...
Ne găsiți și pe Google News. Căutații aplicația în Apple Store sau pe Google Play

Opinii
Opinii

Ultimele știri

© Deșteptarea - unicul ziar tipărit din Bacău, neîntrerupt, de 33 de ani.

Cele mai citite articole

Versiune pentru mobil

Deșteptarea
Decese Facebook

Rețele sociale

 ziare & stiri

© 2023