Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,10 Noiembrie
14:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
15:30 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG
18:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:20 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
20:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:10 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,11 Noiembrie
10:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
11:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
12:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
12:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
13:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
13:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
14:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
15:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
16:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG
18:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
19:20 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:40 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
20:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:10 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Duminică,12 Noiembrie
10:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
10:30 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Erus și Valea Iubirii – Aventuri, Familie, Normal,
11:30 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
12:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
12:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
13:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
13:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
14:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
14:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
15:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG
18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:40 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Luni,13 Noiembrie
14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Marţi,14 Noiembrie
14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Miercuri,15 Noiembrie
14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
Joi,16 Noiembrie
14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG
15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG
16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15
18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Război, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15
21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15