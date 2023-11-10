Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,10 Noiembrie

14:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

15:30 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG

18:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:20 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

20:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:10 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,11 Noiembrie

10:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

11:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

12:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

13:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

13:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

14:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

15:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

16:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG

18:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:20 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:40 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

20:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:10 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Duminică,12 Noiembrie

10:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

10:30 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:00 Erus și Valea Iubirii – Aventuri, Familie, Normal,

11:30 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:00 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

12:30 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

13:00 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

14:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

15:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Muzică, Normal, AG

18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:40 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:40 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Luni,13 Noiembrie

14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Marţi,14 Noiembrie

14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Miercuri,15 Noiembrie

14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:10 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

20:00 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

Joi,16 Noiembrie

14:00 The Canterville Ghost – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

14:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

14:30 Trolls Band Together – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzică, Normal, AG

15:00 The Argonuts – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Încă două lozuri – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Space Pups – Aventuri, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

17:10 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15

18:00 Nuntă pe bani – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:20 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

19:00 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:20 Freelance – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Război, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 The Marsh King’s Daughter – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Normal, N15

21:10 The Marvels 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horror, Normal, N15