Oil Product Spill on the Tazlăul Sărat River: OMV Petrom Fined 150,000 Lei

A pollution incident occurred on June 12 in Bacău County, after Water Station 3 Lucăcești in Moinești, operated by OMV Petrom SA, suffered a technical malfunction. As a result, an unspecified quantity of petroleum product mixed with water was uncontrollably discharged into the Tazlăul Sărat River, affecting a stretch of approximately 3.5 kilometers.

The Siret Water Basin Administration (ABA Siret) responded urgently to the site and collected six water samples from various sections of the river to assess the impact of the pollution. Inspectors from the Water Inspection Department found that the operator failed to act promptly to contain the effects of the spill and delayed informing the competent authorities. Following their investigation, OMV Petrom was fined 150,000 lei for failing to meet its obligations regarding the prevention and management of environmental incidents. In addition, firm measures were ordered to clean and restore the affected area.

According to a statement from Romanian Waters, on June 13, OMV Petrom teams intervened to clean and decontaminate the river. ABA Siret representatives returned to the site to collect new water samples in order to determine whether the Tazlăul Sărat River had returned to normal conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and the results of the laboratory analyses will determine whether the pollution has been fully remedied and if the aquatic ecosystem has been restored.