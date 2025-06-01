National Record Set in Bacău: Over 3,000 Dancers Perform in Sync on Children’s Day

On June 1st, the Adamas Dance Academy of Bacău, in partnership with the Bacău City Hall and the Romanian Federation of Sport Dance, and with the support of Simba Invest and the Young Island Festival, organized a synchronized dance event in Tricolorului Square, as part of the activities dedicated to International Children’s Day.

The event was truly impressive as it set a national record for the largest number of dancers performing in sync to live music.

According to the organizers, over 3,000 participants took part, and the live audio support was provided by the band Feelings, who later also performed a concert.