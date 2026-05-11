May 9: Playing With History

Depending on the ideological and cultural frameworks of an era, the political regime in place, and the questions the present asks of the past, History has the unfortunate habit of reshaping historical dates and their meanings. Few examples are more illustrative than May 9, which, in Romania’s case, managed until recently to embody a rare triple significance: Independence, Victory, and Europeanness. For decades, May 9 functioned as a kind of “compressed universe” of modern Romanian history.

Today, however, that symbolic core has fragmented, its meanings redistributed between May 8, 9, and 10 in a process that says more about the present than about the past. With a touch of irony, one might say that May 9 has been “decongested” to make room for all its competing interpretations. Independence has shifted toward May 10, privileging the Crown over Parliament; Victory oscillates between May 8 and 9; while Europe claims its own symbolic stage. The calendar thus becomes a space of continuous negotiation between facts and meanings — a realm of interpretation rather than immutable certainty.

May 8, aligned with Western practice, commemorates the capitulation of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe. May 9 preserves a dual legacy: the symbolism of victory in the Eastern tradition and, more recently, the European dimension inaugurated by the Schuman Declaration. Finally, May 10 revives an older tradition linked to the accession of Carol I to the throne and the royal sanctioning of Romania’s Independence in 1877 during the Russo-Turkish War.

This symbolic “decompression” is no accident but rather the result of an ongoing identity repositioning. Contemporary Romania, situated at the crossroads of several political and cultural traditions, can no longer — and perhaps no longer wishes to — compress the entire burden of its past into a single date. In place of a monolithic memory emerges a distributed one: more nuanced, yet also more difficult to manage.

Viewed critically, this fragmentation may suggest a certain uncertainty, as though Romanians are no longer entirely sure what they celebrate and when. At the same time, it reflects a more mature relationship with history. There is no longer a need for a single “total” date; instead, society accepts the coexistence of multiple meanings, even when they do not perfectly overlap.

For Romania’s citizens, May 9 is important not only because of its political significance but also because of the subtle tensions it reveals between the fundamental institutions of the modern state. Beyond the solemnity of the moment lies an essential question: who truly legitimizes an act of such magnitude — the nation represented through Parliament or the monarchy embodied by the ruler?

The historical context is well known. During the Russo-Turkish War, relations with the Ottoman Empire had become incompatible with the aspirations of Romania’s political elite, who sought the Europeanization of the country. On May 9, 1877, Foreign Minister Mihail Kogălniceanu delivered in the Chamber of Deputies the famous declaration proclaiming that “We are independent; we are a nation unto ourselves!” It was not merely a speech, but a foundational political act subsequently endorsed by the representatives of the nation.

From a constitutional perspective, matters were relatively clear. Under Romania’s 1866 Constitution, sovereignty belonged to the Nation and was exercised through its elected representatives, namely Parliament. The legislature had the authority to adopt major political acts, including declarations of principle such as independence. The initial legitimacy of the May 9 act therefore belonged unequivocally to the legislative body.

Yet within the architecture of the modern state, the monarchy was far from a passive spectator. Prince Carol I held essential powers in sanctioning and promulgating legislation and served as guarantor of institutional balance. Moreover, his role in commanding the army and managing foreign relations proved decisive in transforming a political declaration into an internationally recognized reality. Without the active involvement of the Crown, independence would likely have remained, at least temporarily, an internal aspiration.

If Parliament proclaimed independence and the ruler consecrated it, then who truly “owns” the symbolism of the moment? It is no coincidence that public memory has long attempted to distribute the merits. Kogălniceanu’s speech remained emblematic, while Carol I emerged as the guarantor of independence won on the battlefield. The monarchy’s desire to link its name to this foundational act should not be seen merely as personal ambition, but rather as a broader strategy of legitimacy common to 19th-century constitutional monarchies. In an era when nation-states were consolidating, the Crown needed to identify itself with the defining moments of national construction. Independence offered precisely that form of symbolic capital.

On the other hand, Parliament was equally unwilling to surrender the monopoly of meaning. Independence had been articulated politically by the representatives of the nation, and democratic legitimacy — even limited by the electoral system of the time — gave the act a distinct authority. Thus, May 9 became not merely a historical date, but a symbolic battleground between two sources of legitimacy: the Nation and the Crown.

Looking back today, perhaps the emphasis should fall not on rivalry but on cooperation. Romania’s independence was not the exclusive result of parliamentary will or royal decision, but the product of convergence between them. Parliament formulated the project, the Crown supported and represented it, and the Army consecrated it through sacrifice.

Seen in this light, May 9, 1877 becomes more than a proclamation. It marks the moment when the Romanian state affirmed not only its external sovereignty but also its internal maturity, demonstrating that it could articulate and sustain a major political project through the cooperation of its fundamental institutions. It was one of the rare moments in Romanian history when all political and institutional forces sought to identify themselves with the Nation itself.