Man Found Alive After Overnight Search Operation in Forests of Urechești, Bacău County

A large-scale search operation involving dozens of rescuers ended successfully after a missing man was found alive in a forest near the village of Lunca Dochiei, in Urechești commune.

The man, identified as Petrea Fănică Cruceanu, 56, had been reported missing after leaving for a nearby forest on April 12, 2026, and failing to return home. Concerned family members and local residents alerted authorities, triggering an extensive search effort in the wooded areas around the village.

Community and authorities mobilized

The operation took place overnight and continued into the following day in difficult terrain, with search teams combing dense forest areas and remote locations. The disappearance prompted a rapid response from multiple agencies and local volunteers.

Police officers, gendarmes and firefighters from the Emergency Situations Inspectorate joined the search alongside mountain rescuers from the Bacău County Mountain Rescue Service (Salvamont). The operation was also supported by employees of the Urechești Town Hall and members of the local community.

Search teams deploy technology

Rescuers used specialized equipment to increase the chances of locating the missing man. Salvamont teams deployed a trained search dog and a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera designed to detect heat sources in forested areas.

Search teams inspected several areas believed to be possible routes taken by the man, including the forests around Lunca Dochiei and Cornățel, as well as nearby sections of the Trotuș River.

Public appeal for information

During the search operation, authorities asked the public to provide any information that could help locate the missing man. Residents were urged to contact the national emergency number 112 or reach out to the Urechești Town Hall if they had relevant details.

Officials also emphasized the importance of sharing information about the disappearance to speed up the search efforts.

Successful outcome

After hours of searching, the operation concluded with a positive outcome on the morning of April 14, when the man was located alive in the forest near Lunca Dochiei.

Authorities said the coordinated effort of emergency services and volunteers was crucial in finding the missing man before his situation could become critical. The operation ended with relief for both the rescue teams and the local community.