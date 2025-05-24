Italian Ambassador to Romania Welcomed by Bacău County Council President Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț

The Bacău County Council hosted the official visit of His Excellency Alfredo Durante Mangoni, the Italian Ambassador to Romania, accompanied by Mr. Federico Mozzi, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Italian Embassy in Bucharest. The meeting aimed to strengthen Romanian-Italian bilateral relations and recognize the important role played by the Bacău community established in Italy.

Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, President of the Bacău County Council, emphasized the significance of collaboration between the two countries, highlighting the strong ties built by the people who have chosen to live and work in Italy:

“What matters most to me is that so many people from Bacău have settled in Italy, a place that has become their ‘home.’ That is why I consider it essential to maintain and further develop Romanian-Italian cooperation.”

During the discussions, praise was given to a recent study conducted by the Italian Embassy in collaboration with Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. The study analyzed the impact of Italian investments and trade exchanges between Romania and Italy during 2013–2023. According to the findings, Italy ranks as the fourth-largest foreign investor in Romania, with over 50,000 companies involving Italian capital. Furthermore, Italy is Romania’s second-largest trading partner.

“Italy’s openness to local cooperation honors and obliges us at the same time. The Bacău County Council reaffirms its commitment to support and assist Italian companies that have chosen to operate in Bacău. Each meeting like this brings us closer to an administration that connects people, ideas, and real opportunities,” added Council President Breahnă-Pravăț.

The visit not only reinforced institutional ties but also underlined the shared commitment to the development of mixed Romanian-Italian communities on both sides of the border.

🤝 Together, #insieme, we can contribute to the growth of the communities where both Romanians and Italians live, concluded Mrs. Breahnă-Pravăț.