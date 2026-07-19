Five Injured, Including Two Children, in Road Crash in Eastern Romania

Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday evening in the village of Sănduleni, Bacău County, emergency authorities said.

According to the Bacău County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), the response involved a fire engine, a SMURD emergency ambulance, a multiple-casualty transport vehicle, a command and rapid intervention unit, and two ambulances from the Bacău County Ambulance Service.

The crash left five victims—three adults and two minors. All were assessed by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to the Emergency Department of the Onești Municipal Hospital for further examinations and specialized medical care.

Traffic on National Road DN11 was managed by police throughout the rescue operation to ensure the safe deployment of emergency crews and the evacuation of the injured.

Police have opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances and cause of the collision.