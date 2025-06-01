FC Bacău: 3–1 Victory Against Unirea Braniștea and a Big Step Toward Promotion to Liga 2!

After a four-year hiatus, Bacău is preparing to return to the second-tier league. And it has every chance to do so through its new flagship team: FC Bacău.

On Saturday evening, FC Bacău confirmed the remarkable season it is having by winning the first leg of the promotion playoff final to Liga 2 with a 3–1 victory over Unirea Braniștea. A win that was as emotional as it was crucial—especially since it came after the visitors opened the scoring.

In the 18th minute, the „veteran” Valentin Munteanu put Unirea Braniștea in front. But FC Bacău responded like a team ready to make the leap to Liga 2. Driven by a crowd that packed the Ruși Ciutea stadium to the brim, they managed to turn the score around before halftime.

First, the excellent Aftanache equalized in the 40th minute with a move that left the entire Galați defense figuratively—and literally—on the ground. Then, in the last minute of the first half, Oasenegre made it 2–1.

The final score was sealed in the 60th minute when Albu netted the third goal for the „white and reds.” FC Bacău secured a 3–1 win and took a significant step toward promotion, which will be decided on Wednesday, June 4, at 5:30 PM, when the second leg of the final against Braniștea will take place at the „Oțelul” Stadium in Galați.