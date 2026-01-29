CSM Bacău Director Adrian Gavriliu Resigns Following Court Ruling

Adrian Gavriliu has announced his resignation from the position of director of CSM Bacău, following the club’s loss in a legal dispute with the Primăria Bacău, according to sources close to the institution.

Gavriliu stepped down on Wednesday, January 28, ending a tenure of more than eight years at the helm of the municipally funded sports club. The resignation comes in the context of a court decision related to a dispute triggered by a mayoral decision taken more than four years ago, when Gavriliu was dismissed and later reinstated amid differing interpretations of a local council resolution concerning the club’s management structure.

Alongside Gavriliu, two members of the club’s Board of Directors — Relu Auraș and Adrian Sava — have also resigned.

In a brief statement, Gavriliu confirmed his departure, noting that his mandate had been focused on supporting performance-oriented sport within the club. During his leadership, CSM Bacău oversaw multiple sports sections and competitive programmes, though the period was also marked by budgetary constraints and institutional tensions with local authorities.

The legal dispute with City Hall is not fully concluded. Gavriliu has filed a separate civil lawsuit against the municipality, which remains pending.

The resignations have renewed debate locally about the future direction of CSM Bacău. Observers note that the club’s leadership may, going forward, no longer include a figure with a professional background in competitive sport, raising questions about whether performance sport will remain a central objective or whether the focus will shift toward mass and recreational sport.

For the time being, the club’s Board of Directors continues to be led by Lucian Andrei, its president. The municipality has not yet announced a timetable or procedure for appointing a new director.

The changes come amid broader discussions in Romania about the role of local authorities in financing and managing public sports clubs, as well as the balance between elite performance programmes and community-level sport.