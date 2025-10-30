Betania Association – Three Decades of Dedication to the People of Bacău

In 2025, the Betania Association celebrates 30 years of commitment, compassion, and social impact in the community of Bacău. Founded in the mid-1990s by Dutch humanitarian Andre Muit, Betania has become one of the most respected non-governmental organizations in the region, offering essential services for children and adults with disabilities, young people at risk, and families in need.

Andre Muit first arrived in Romania in February 1990, shortly after the Revolution, bringing humanitarian aid to the eastern part of the country. Deeply moved by the local realities, he decided to stay and help rebuild the social fabric of post-communist Romania. What began as a short-term mission evolved into a lifelong project that changed thousands of lives.

Betania’s journey began in 1998 with the opening of its first Day Center for children with physical disabilities, followed by the “Lalelelor” Center for abused and neglected children and the Youth Integration Center. Over the years, Betania has launched hundreds of projects: four hospital ward renovations, three schools and seven rural dispensaries built with Dutch volunteers, and over 40 professional training programs for young people. Today, the organization operates modern therapeutic centers in Bacău and Roman, a Youth Integration Center in Bacău and Bucharest, a Recovery Center, and runs scholarship and family support programs.

Beyond its social mission, Betania has also contributed to Bacău’s visibility abroad. Thousands of volunteers, donors, diplomats, and business partners from Western Europe have collaborated with the association, turning humanitarian initiatives into sustainable investments and cross-border friendships. Through social economy projects like Hostel Holland and Ferma Bettine, Betania ensures financial sustainability while offering jobs to vulnerable groups.

For Muit, the organization’s true strength lies in its dedicated team—many of whom have worked for more than 15 or 20 years. Their professionalism and empathy have helped turn Betania into a symbol of solidarity. Among the projects dearest to the founder is the “Delfinul” Center, which provides therapy and support for children with autism—a place where families find understanding, hope, and results.

Over three decades, Betania has transformed thousands of lives: children who took their first steps or spoke their first words there, young people who became independent adults, and even former beneficiaries who now work within the organization. For Betania, there are no “cases,” only people—with dignity, stories, and potential.

Recognized for his contributions, Andre Muit was named Honorary Citizen of Bacău in 2004 and later of other localities in the county. In 2022, he was decorated by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with the Order of Orange-Nassau, a distinction he humbly dedicated to the entire Betania team.

Looking to the future, Muit hopes Betania will continue to advocate for fair and sustainable social services legislation and to promote the idea that social aid is an investment, not an expense. As the association moves forward, its guiding principle remains unchanged: doing good, every day, with people, for people — because we care.