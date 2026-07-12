Badger Safely Returned to the Wild After Wandering Into Backyard in Eastern Romania

A wild badger wandered into the yard of a resident in Măgura commune, Bacău County, earlier this week, but the unexpected encounter ended safely thanks to the calm and responsible actions of the homeowners.

According to the National Environmental Guard – Bacău County Commissariat, the animal was discovered inside a chicken shelter, where it remained calm and caused no damage.

Environmental officials believe the badger likely entered the property after being chased by stray dogs and was simply seeking a safe place to hide.

Rather than panicking or attempting to harm the animal, the property owners waited for it to settle down before carefully capturing it and transporting it back to its natural habitat.

The badger was subsequently released unharmed into the wild.

The Environmental Guard praised the residents’ responsible behavior, noting that peaceful coexistence with wildlife and avoiding unnecessary harm are essential when wild animals accidentally enter inhabited areas.