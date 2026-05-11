Bacău Local Council to Debate Delegation of Stray Dog Management Service to Municipal Company

Bacău Local Council is set to debate on May 13 a draft decision regarding the direct delegation, through concession, of the public stray dog management service to the Municipal Public Services Company of Bacău.

According to the draft resolution, the public service currently operating under the authority of the municipality would cease its activity once the delegation contract is signed. The employment contracts of the specialized staff currently working within the service would also terminate by law, with employees expected to be taken over by the municipal company through new labor contracts.

The document also stipulates the repeal of any contrary provisions once the resolution is adopted.

The proposal comes amid growing controversy over how stray dog management activities should be handled in the city. In recent months, animal lovers and representatives of animal protection organizations have criticized the plan to concession the service to the municipal company, citing concerns over transparency, shelter conditions, and compliance with animal welfare standards.

Public debate has also focused on the efficiency of the current system, the costs associated with stray dog management, and the lack of long-term solutions aimed at reducing the number of abandoned animals.

Municipal officials argue that delegating the service to the company subordinated to the Local Council would allow for more efficient management and improved administrative coordination of the activities involved.

The draft resolution is scheduled to be submitted for a vote during the ordinary meeting of the Local Council on May 13.