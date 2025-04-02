Bacău County: More Pensioners Than Employees

Number of Employees Increasing, But Insufficient to Balance the Pensioner Ratio

At the end of January 2025, the number of employees in Bacău County reached 126,400, marking an increase of 855 compared to December 2024 (+0.7%) and 1,829 more than in January 2024 (+1.5%).

The workforce distribution shows that the majority of employees work in the services sector (58.4%), followed by industry and construction (39.0%), while only 2.6% are employed in agriculture, forestry, and fishing. Within the North-East Region, Bacău’s employees represent 19.0% of the total workforce.

Pensioners Still Outnumber Employees

Despite the rising number of employees, Bacău County continues to have more pensioners than workers. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the county had 136,888 state social insurance pensioners, meaning there were 109 pensioners for every 100 employees.

However, a decrease in the number of pensioners has been observed compared to the third quarter of 2024 (-998 persons, -0.7%) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (-1,587 persons, -1.2%).

Average Pension Below National Level

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average pension for state social insurance pensioners in Bacău County was 2,706 lei—91 lei (-3.25%) lower than the national average.

Employee-to-Pensioner Ratio, an Economic Challenge

The disparity between the number of pensioners and employees presents significant economic challenges. An insufficient active workforce puts pressure on the pension system and raises concerns about its long-term sustainability.

Without effective measures to attract labor and boost birth rates, Bacău County risks facing an increasingly severe demographic imbalance in the coming years.