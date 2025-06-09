ATV and Motorcycle Rides in the Slănic Moldova Forest Ended with Sanctions!

Last weekend, mountain gendarmes from the Slănic Moldova Mountain Gendarmerie Post, together with representatives of the Târgu-Ocna Forest District, carried out a series of joint actions aimed at protecting the forest fund and maintaining order in the protected natural areas of the resort.

The operations primarily targeted individuals using motorized vehicles such as ATVs and motorcycles in the forest surrounding the resort without proper authorization. Motorized traffic in the forests of Slănic Moldova is strictly prohibited for recreational purposes without written consent from the forest fund administrator.

„During the operations, individuals riding ATVs and motorcycles in these areas were identified. Five of them received written warnings, while another three were verbally warned, in accordance with Law no. 171/2010 on the sanctioning of forestry offenses,” declared Colonel Eusebiu Bârnat, Chief Inspector of the Bacău County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.

Authorities emphasize the negative impact such activities have on forest ecosystems — from soil degradation and vegetation destruction to disturbing local wildlife.

„Respecting the law also means respecting nature! Each of us has the responsibility to protect and preserve the beauty and health of our forests. Let’s be responsible and love nature responsibly!” Colonel Bârnat stressed.

Control operations will continue in the near future, not only in Slănic Moldova but also across all protected areas in Bacău County. These actions will be carried out both independently and in collaboration with the Bacău Forestry Directorate and other authorized structures. The goals are twofold: enforcing the law and increasing awareness among tourists and frequent forest visitors.

For more information on legislation regarding access to forest areas, gendarmes and forestry officials recommend consulting official sources and obtaining the necessary permits before engaging in any activity in natural areas.