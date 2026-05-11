AstroCrew Students from Bacău Win Top Awards at National Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

Students of the AstroCrew club from the “Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College in Bacău achieved outstanding results at the National Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, bringing important awards and distinctions to Bacău County.

In the Juniors 2 category, Maria Țipa received an honorary mention, while Andrei Prisăcariu was awarded a bronze medal. In the Seniors 1 category, Alexandru-Ioan Jicu won Third Prize, the award for the best theoretical paper, and qualification for the extended national astronomy and astrophysics team.

Representatives of the college stated that the performances reflect the work of a team built and developed over time within the AstroCrew club, where more experienced students support those who are just beginning their journey in astronomy. The club organizes weekly activities through its “Excel” section, dedicated to high performance, and the “Intro” section, aimed at students taking their first steps in the field.

The club leadership and coordinating teachers expressed appreciation for mentors Ioana Murariu, Călin Crețu, and Victor Gruia for their involvement in preparing the students, as well as for Alex Jicu, considered one of the team’s main sources of support in solving both theoretical and practical problems.

Thanks were also extended to mathematics and physics teachers Cristina Andrei, Gabriela Dumitru, Alisa Vancea, and Lucian Lazăr for supporting the students throughout their preparation.

AstroCrew coordinator Delia Pintilie congratulated all participants and wished Alexandru-Ioan Jicu success in the selection rounds for the extended national astronomy and astrophysics team.