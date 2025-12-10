X-Force Fitness Celebrates 20 Years of Energy, Health, and Community

To mark this special anniversary, X-Force Fitness is launching a grand raffle running from December 1 to 30, offering attractive prizes to everyone who walks through our doors.

How to Enter the Raffle

It’s simple: for every workout session completed between December 1 and 30, you receive one entry ticket. The more visits, the greater your chances to win!

Anniversary Prizes

A total of 20 prizes are up for grabs – fitness and fitness + sauna memberships, awarded based on the type of subscription purchased:

1. For 3-month memberships

3 × Fitness Memberships

3 × Fitness + Sauna Memberships

2. For 1-month memberships

3 × Fitness Memberships

3 × Fitness + Sauna Memberships

3. For 15-day memberships

6 × Fitness Memberships

6 × Fitness + Sauna Memberships

And that’s not all!

20 additional tanning vouchers – each offering 9 minutes

These extra rewards bring a touch of glow and pampering during the cold season.

20 Years of X-Force: More Than Just a Gym

For two decades, X-Force Fitness has stood for more than workouts – it has been, and continues to be, a community. Here, every member is motivated, supported, and encouraged to reach their goals, whether it’s toning, recovery, relaxation, or simply maintaining an active lifestyle.

With a full range of services – fitness, tanning, sauna, and massage – X-Force offers a premium experience for all training levels.

Come Celebrate With Us!

We’re waiting for you this December with great energy, generous prizes, and a special anniversary program. Whether you’ve been with us for years or you’re stepping in for the first time, you have a chance to win – and to discover a space that inspires you to take care of yourself.

X-Force Fitness – 20 years of movement, health, and real results.

Start the month strong: come to the gym and automatically enter the anniversary raffle!

X-Force Fitness – 12 Florilor Street | Tel: 0744 121 413

