Without Farmers, Europe Starves!

Claudiu-Richard Târziu, ECR Member of the European Parliament, was among the thousands of farmers from across Europe who gathered in Strasbourg to protest in front of the European Parliament. The demonstration was organized by COPA-COGECA, the most important organization representing the interests of farmers and agricultural cooperatives in the European Union.

Târziu’s participation was a gesture of solidarity with Romanian and European farmers, who are facing increasing difficulties in light of the new agricultural reform proposals advanced by the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen.

The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) includes significant budget cuts and introduces additional regulations that, according to farmers, disadvantage small and medium-sized farms — particularly those in Central and Eastern Europe.

“The new agricultural policy proposed by the von der Leyen Commission cuts funding and is not fair. We must unite our forces and reject this direction that strikes at the very heart of Europe — the farmers who feed us,”

declared Claudiu Târziu in front of the protesters.

The conservative leader emphasized that the European Union’s priority should be the prosperity of its citizens, not funding foreign conflicts or signing trade deals that undermine European agriculture. He specifically criticized the Mercosur agreement, which allows for massive imports of agricultural products from outside the EU that do not meet the same quality or environmental standards.

“A responsible Commission should support prosperity, not militarization. Yet this Commission chooses to finance war, to sign harmful agreements, and to push away elderly farmers — those who still work the land with effort and love, especially in Romania. Europe must return to its essence: work, respect, and solidarity. Without food security, there can be no security at all!”

Târziu added.

Amid the protests in Strasbourg, the Romanian MEP called for unity among farmers across all EU member states and for a fair reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, one that takes into account national specificities and economic realities on the ground.

Târziu also announced that he would initiate a series of consultations with representatives of agricultural organizations from Romania and other European countries, with the aim of forming a common position in the European Parliament to reject the current version of the new agricultural policy.

“The Conservative Action will continue to defend the rights of farmers, local producers, and rural communities. Working the land is a vocation — and the foundation of European civilization. Without farmers, Europe starves!”

concluded the Romanian MEP.