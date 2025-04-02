“Undercover Patients” at SJU Bacău to Test Medical Staff Behavior

The Bacău County Council will send „undercover patients” to the Bacău County Emergency Hospital (SJU) to assess the professionalism and empathy of medical staff, announced County Council President Cristina Breahnă Pravăț.

The decision comes in response to complaints about inadequate treatment of patients, the most recent case involving a woman who publicly shared a shocking experience at the hospital’s Maternity Ward.

„The lack of empathy among some employees at the Bacău County Emergency Hospital can NO LONGER endanger and compromise the health and lives of Bacău residents, nullifying the benefits of the tens of millions of euros invested by the County Council in the medical system,” stated Cristina Breahnă Pravăț.

Immediate Measures to Improve Medical Care

The Bacău County Council has ordered the SJU management to implement a series of measures aimed at increasing transparency and improving patient-staff interactions:

A disciplinary investigation into the woman’s case and similar situations;

Mandatory identification badges for all hospital employees;

Implementation of a video surveillance system, personal access control, and electronic attendance tracking;

Introduction of the „undercover patient” mechanism to verify adherence to care standards, staff behavior, emergency response times, and other inefficiencies.

Additionally, the County Council President encourages Bacău residents who have had unpleasant hospital experiences to report them in writing and make them public, so authorities can take action.

„Only TOGETHER can we combat the lack of empathy and professionalism in Bacău’s healthcare system. Speak up when necessary!” emphasized Cristina Breahnă Pravăț.

These measures come as local authorities seek to improve medical services and ensure that patients receive the respectful and professional treatment they deserve.