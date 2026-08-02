Two Nepalese Nationals Killed in Train Accident in Eastern Romania

Two Nepalese nationals were killed after being struck by a train in the eastern Romanian city of Bacău in the early hours of Sunday, emergency authorities said.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m. on Chimiei Street, where the victims were hit by a passing train.

According to the Bacău Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene with a fire engine, a heavy rescue vehicle, a mobile intensive care SMURD unit and a first-aid ambulance.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found both victims with no signs of life.

„Two people struck by the train were identified at the scene, both without vital signs. Unfortunately, the medical teams confirmed their deaths,” ISU Bacău said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates that the victims were Nepalese nationals. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

Police and railway authorities have opened an investigation to determine how the two individuals came to be on the railway tracks and to establish the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.