The First Honorary Citizen of Parincea Commune: Gheorghe Iorga

The festive day had been in preparation since January 15, 2025, when Parincea hosted the monthly edition of “Cultural Connections”, an initiative of the Bacău County Center for the Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture.

On National Culture Day, the special guest was Gheorghe Iorga, to whom Mayor Sorin Roșu addressed more than just a warm welcome:

“Welcome, Professor! You are the first nominee for the title of Honorary Citizen of Parincea Commune!”

Unanimously, on June 26, the title of Honorary Citizen was officially granted to Professor Dr. Gheorghe Iorga,

“as a sign of recognition for his exceptional scientific and professional merits, shaped into a human and spiritual model,”

for his contributions as a translator, literary critic, publicist, and educational manager.

“A son of the village of Nănești, part of Parincea Commune, he has achieved significant artistic and academic accomplishments during the final decades of the last century and the early years of this one.”

A Joyful Evening’s End

The celebration concluded with performances by folk singers Delia Biliboc and Alexandra Herciu, both from Văleni (a village of the commune), prepared by Ioachim Dămoc, along with Maria Tătaru from Parincea, who delivered a heartfelt song of peace:

May war burn in fire! / We’re left without a father’s choir. / War is not a countryside feast, / Let them all return, at least…