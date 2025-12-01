Serious Road Accident in Coțofănești: Two Dead and Three Survivors

Firefighters from the Onești Fire Department, in cooperation with crews from the Adjud Fire Station, responded today to a severe road accident involving a truck and a car in the locality of Coțofănești.

Upon arrival, rescuers found three people trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle, while two others had self-evacuated before emergency crews reached the scene. Extrication teams worked to free the victims, as paramedics and medical staff began immediate assessment and first aid.

The full casualty report is as follows:

A minor, approximately 15 years old, conscious and not requiring medical care;

A man around 36 years old, conscious, taken by a County Ambulance Service (SAJ) crew and transported to the Onești Emergency Care Unit (CPU);

A man approximately 63 years old, conscious, transported by the Adjud SMURD ambulance to the Adjud Emergency Care Unit;

A 63-year-old woman who, despite repeated resuscitation attempts, was declared deceased;

A minor, around 15 years old, found with injuries incompatible with life and pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency forces deployed included a fire engine with water and foam, an extrication-equipped rescue vehicle and a SMURD ambulance from the Adjud Fire Station, a fire engine and a SMURD ambulance from the Onești Fire Department, as well as three ambulances from the County Ambulance Service.

Police are continuing investigations to determine the exact dynamics and causes of the accident.