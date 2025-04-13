Săucești Becomes a Smart Village: 67 Surveillance Cameras Installed Across Five Villages

The commune of Săucești is taking a major step toward digitalization and community safety. According to a recent statement by Mayor Valentin Manea, the local administration is in the final stages of implementing a modern video surveillance system comprising 67 cameras designed to monitor traffic and public spaces.

„We are pleased to announce that, as part of a project fully funded through the European Union’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), we are nearing the completion of installing surveillance cameras across all five localities of our commune,” Mayor Valentin Manea stated.

The video system is being installed in the villages of Săucești, Bogdan Vodă, Schineni, Siretu, and Berești-Bistrița, covering key traffic areas and sensitive zones for public safety. The project aims to prevent road incidents, deter antisocial behavior, and support the intervention efforts of local authorities.

„These cameras will significantly enhance public safety and traffic monitoring, playing a vital role in accident prevention and improving community security,” the mayor added.

The “smart village” solutions adopted by Săucești Town Hall reflect a growing trend among Romanian local governments: embracing technology to enable more efficient governance and improve residents’ quality of life. The system is designed to operate 24/7, with secure video archiving and rapid access in case of emergencies.

„This project marks an important step in modernizing our local infrastructure and implementing smart solutions for a safer, more connected commune. We thank you for your support and understanding and assure you that these improvements will bring long-term benefits to our entire community. We stand with you!” the mayor concluded.

Through this investment, Săucești becomes one of the first rural localities in Bacău County to equip its entire administrative area with an intelligent video surveillance system, aligning itself with European standards for safety and digital governance.