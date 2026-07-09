Romanian Police Detain Man for Allegedly Killing Neighbor’s Dog

Romanian police have detained a 69-year-old man from Dămienești commune, Bacău County, on suspicion of intentionally and unlawfully killing a dog belonging to a neighbor.

According to investigators from the Animal Protection Bureau of the Bacău County Police Inspectorate, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the suspect allegedly killed the animal on July 3.

Following the collection of evidence, police ordered the man’s 24-hour detention. He was transferred to the detention and pre-trial custody facility operated by the Bacău County Police Inspectorate.

The investigation is continuing under a criminal case for the intentional and unlawful killing of an animal. Prosecutors and investigators will determine the appropriate legal measures once the inquiry is completed.