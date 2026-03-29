Romanian High School Student Qualifies for Five National Academic Competitions

BACĂU, Romania – A ninth-grade student from the prestigious “Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College in the eastern Romanian city of Bacău has achieved a rare academic performance, qualifying for five national-level academic competitions this year, school officials said.

The student, Luca Vartolomei, secured first place in the county rounds of several major Olympiads and specialized contests, earning the right to compete in the national stages of the following competitions:

National Mathematics Olympiad

National Informatics Olympiad

National Artificial Intelligence Olympiad

National Applied Informatics Olympiad ACADNET

National Artificial Intelligence Competition ROAI

According to representatives of the school, qualifying for even a single national academic competition is generally considered a significant achievement for Romanian students. Securing spots in five elite contests in the same year is described by teachers as an exceptional accomplishment.

“When passion meets perseverance, results can exceed any expectations,” school officials said in a statement, congratulating the student and wishing him success in the upcoming national competitions scheduled to take place between March and May.

“Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College is widely regarded as one of the leading high schools in Bacău County, known for the consistent results achieved by its students in national and international academic Olympiads.