Romanian Firefighters Rescue Two Beavers Trapped in Canal

MOINEȘTI, Romania – Firefighters in eastern Romania rescued two beavers that had become trapped in a canal along the banks of the Tazlău River, authorities said on Saturday.

The intervention was carried out by a crew from the Moinești Firefighters Detachment, part of the military fire brigade operating in Bacău County.

According to officials, the animals were discovered stranded in a canal near the river and were unable to return to the water safely. Firefighters arriving at the scene quickly assessed the situation and worked to create conditions that would allow the beavers to leave the canal and return to their natural habitat without additional stress.

To facilitate their escape, the rescue team used an improvised but effective method: they raised the water level in the canal so the animals could swim out on their own.

The solution worked, and the two beavers managed to leave the canal without injuries and safely return to the nearby river environment.

Authorities said the operation ended successfully, highlighting the firefighters’ commitment not only to human safety but also to protecting wildlife.

“For our rescuers, every intervention matters. Protecting life in all its forms remains a constant priority,” representatives of the Bacău emergency services said.