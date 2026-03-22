Romanian Environmental Inspectors Fine Construction Firm Over Illegal Waste Dumping

Environmental inspectors in eastern Romania have fined a construction company after discovering illegal dumping of construction waste in the floodplain of the Siret River, authorities said.

Commissioners from the National Environmental Guard’s Bacău County unit launched an inspection following complaints from local residents about waste being deposited near the Narcisa Bridge area.

Field checks revealed significant quantities of construction debris, including concrete beams and slabs reinforced with metal. According to inspectors, the materials originated from safety works carried out on the Letea Overpass, locally known as the Narcisa Bridge.

Investigators found several irregularities during the inspection. Some of the beams resulting from the works had reportedly been handed over to a private individual and abandoned on private land, effectively disposing of the waste in unauthorized areas.

Authorities also found that the waste had been transported without the legally required documentation. In addition, the construction company was unable to present a waste management plan or records documenting how the waste had been handled.

For breaching environmental regulations, the firm responsible for the works was fined 60,000 lei (about $13,000) for disposing and storing waste outside authorized areas. Inspectors also issued warnings for failing to prepare a waste management plan, lacking proper waste management records, and not providing loading and unloading documentation.

Environmental commissioners also ordered immediate corrective measures, including a strict ban on depositing construction waste outside authorized sites and a requirement that such materials be handed over only to licensed waste operators, with full traceability ensured through proper documentation.

Representatives of the Environmental Guard thanked citizens for reporting the issue, stressing that protecting water resources and the environment remains a priority.