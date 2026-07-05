Romanian Climbers Reach Slovenia’s Triglav, Young Participant Sets Local Record

A group of 18 Romanian climbers, including mountaineers from Bacau County, successfully summited Mount Triglav (2,864 m), Slovenia’s highest peak, during an expedition held from June 17 to June 21 and organized by Door2Outdoor and GoNomad.

The ascent began before sunrise along the Tominškova Pot route, one of Triglav’s most demanding and scenic approaches. The route features nearly 1,900 meters (6,230 ft) of elevation gain, steep rock sections, narrow chimneys, fixed steel cables and exposed terrain requiring technical skills and sustained concentration.

After reaching Triglavski Dom na Kredarici, Slovenia’s highest mountain hut, the team completed the final stage of the climb before dawn. The last section, regarded as the mountain’s most technical, leads climbers across protected ridges to the summit, marked by the iconic Aljaž Tower.

The expedition also produced two milestones for Bacau County’s mountaineering community.

Twelve-year-old Raisa Brânză became the youngest person from Bacau County to reach the summit of Triglav, while Mariana Celmare became the first woman from the town of Târgu Ocna to climb Slovenia’s highest mountain.

Mount Triglav is Slovenia’s national symbol and is featured on both the country’s coat of arms and national flag. A longstanding Slovenian tradition holds that every citizen should climb the mountain at least once in their lifetime.

Organizers said the Triglav expedition is part of a broader international mountaineering program that includes upcoming expeditions to Lenin Peak, Kazbek, Island Peak, Pico de Orizaba, Ojos del Salado and Kilimanjaro, among other prominent summits across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

According to the organizers, the initiative aims not only to achieve high-altitude climbing objectives but also to strengthen Romania’s mountaineering community by encouraging teamwork, preparation and international expeditions.