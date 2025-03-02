Romanian Cat Crowned Most Beautiful in Europe for 2025!

The year 2025 has started with yet another confirmation of Romania’s feline beauty: the most beautiful tomcat in Europe is Romanian!

This month, at the European Feline Championship held in Warsaw, Poland, a Romanian cat has claimed the prestigious title of European Champion 2025. The winner is none other than NEXUS OF WINTER FOXES, a stunning 8-month-old silver British Shorthair with mesmerizing blue eyes.

His breeders, Oana Pintilii and Alexandru Paraschiv, expressed their joy, emphasizing that this title is the result of over seven years of passion and dedication to their beloved hobby.

Winning the European Champion title places Nexus among the top contenders for this year’s FIFe World Winner Show, the most important international feline competition. Over 1,000 cats from all corners of the world will compete for the prestigious title of World Winner 2025.

For the first time in history, Romania has been entrusted with the honor of hosting this year’s FIFe World Winner Show, a recognition of the country’s rising status within the International Feline Federation (FIFe). This milestone is also the result of Romania’s continuous efforts in promoting feline excellence.

The highly anticipated event will take place in Bucharest on October 25-26, at the Romexpo Exhibition Center, where feline enthusiasts from around the world will gather to witness the crowning of the ultimate feline champion.