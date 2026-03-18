ROMANIA – Teacher patents rosehip powder bread as natural alternative in baking

A Romanian food engineering specialist has patented a new type of bread enriched with rosehip powder, offering a natural substitute for synthetic additives commonly used in the baking industry.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Nicoleta Vartolomei, a teacher at the Technological High School in Târgu Ocna, secured the patent—“Bread with added rosehip powder and method for obtaining it” (RO133910A2)—following research conducted at the “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galați.

The innovation, developed under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Eng. Maria Turtoi, proposes replacing synthetic ascorbic acid with rosehip powder, a natural ingredient rich in bioactive compounds.

Experts say the solution improves the rheological properties of dough—its behavior during kneading, fermentation and baking—while also increasing the nutritional value of the final product. The development reflects a broader shift in the food industry toward clean-label ingredients and functional foods with added health benefits.

The Technological High School in Târgu Ocna said the patent marks the first such achievement in its history, highlighting growing links between secondary education and applied research in Romania.

Vartolomei holds a PhD in Food Engineering and previously worked as a university professor at the “Vasile Alecsandri” University of Bacău. She has received multiple awards at international invention exhibitions, including Euroinvent, and has published extensively in the field.

According to the inventor, the patented method has potential for commercial application, particularly among agri-food companies seeking to develop innovative, nutritionally enhanced bakery products.