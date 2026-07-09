Romania Imposes Nationwide 30-Day Quarantine on Sheep and Goats After PPR Outbreak

Romania’s National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) has imposed a nationwide 30-day quarantine on sheep and goats following the confirmation of a Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) outbreak at a farm in Mureș County.

The measure was approved on July 8 by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), through the National Center for Disease Control, as authorities seek to prevent further spread of the disease while Romania continues to battle outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Under the quarantine, all movements of sheep and goats within Romania are suspended. The only exception applies to direct transport to slaughterhouses, which may take place only with prior authorization from the competent County Veterinary and Food Safety Directorate (DSVSA) following a written request.

Authorities have also banned grazing in affected areas and prohibited multiple livestock owners from using the same pasture, measures intended to reduce contact between flocks and limit virus transmission.

Romanian Police, the Gendarmerie and the Border Police have been instructed to step up roadside inspections to detect illegal animal transport. If an unauthorized shipment is discovered, the animals will be detained and a DSVSA veterinarian must intervene within 60 minutes.

Additional surveillance measures target wildlife. Hunting ground managers are required to collect and transport the carcasses of wild ruminants, deer and wild boar found in the field to DSVSA laboratories for testing. Municipal authorities in restricted areas must also ensure the safe disposal of carcasses originating from livestock holdings.

According to veterinary specialists, the 30-day quarantine period was established to break the chain of virus transmission. While the virus generally loses its contagiousness after approximately 21 days, authorities said the additional period provides a safety margin.

ANSVSA stressed that African Swine Fever virus does not infect humans and poses no food safety risk.

County Emergency Committees have been instructed to prepare local implementation plans within 24 hours, with restrictions to be adjusted according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

Authorities are urging livestock farmers to strictly observe biosecurity measures and to immediately notify veterinarians of any signs of disease or unusual animal deaths.