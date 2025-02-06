Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,7 Februarie
14:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
16:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
17:00 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
17:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:30 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15
19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
Sâmbătă,8 Februarie
11:00 Out of the Nest – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
14:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:10 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:10 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
17:40 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15
19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Nosferatu – Fantastic, Horror, Mister, Normal, IM18
21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
Duminică,9 Februarie
11:00 Out of the Nest – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
11:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
12:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
14:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
14:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
15:10 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:10 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
17:40 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15
19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Nosferatu – Fantastic, Horror, Mister, Normal, IM18
21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
Luni,10 Februarie
14:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mufasa: Regele Leu (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Dramă, Normal, AG
18:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Căsătoria – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
Marţi,11 Februarie
14:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 Mufasa: Regele Leu (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Dramă, Normal, AG
18:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:30 Căsătoria – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
Miercuri,12 Februarie
15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
19:00 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15
21:00 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
Joi,13 Februarie
14:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG
16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
16:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:00 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15