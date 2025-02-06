Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,7 Februarie

14:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

16:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

16:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

17:00 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

17:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:30 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15

19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15

19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Sâmbătă,8 Februarie

11:00 Out of the Nest – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

11:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

12:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

13:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

14:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:10 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:10 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

17:40 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15

19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15

19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Nosferatu – Fantastic, Horror, Mister, Normal, IM18

21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Duminică,9 Februarie

11:00 Out of the Nest – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

11:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

12:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

13:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

14:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

14:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:10 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:10 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

17:40 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:30 The Apprentice – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15

19:00 The Brutalist – Dramă, Premiera, N15

19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Nosferatu – Fantastic, Horror, Mister, Normal, IM18

21:00 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Luni,10 Februarie

14:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Mufasa: Regele Leu (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Dramă, Normal, AG

18:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:30 Căsătoria – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Marţi,11 Februarie

14:30 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 Mufasa: Regele Leu (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Dramă, Normal, AG

18:30 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:30 Căsătoria – Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

21:30 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,12 Februarie

15:00 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:30 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:00 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

19:00 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15

21:00 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Joi,13 Februarie

14:30 Smok Diplodok – Animaţie, Premiera, AG

15:00 Dog Man (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Gracie și Pedro: Drumul spre casă (dub) – Animaţie, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:00 Paddington in Peru (dub) – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

16:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Companion – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

18:00 A Complete Unknown – Biografic, Dramă, Muzică, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:30 Țăndări – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:00 Presence – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 Captain America: Brave New World – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 Wolf Man – Horror, Normal, N15