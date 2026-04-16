Police Help Woman Recover Bag Containing €6,000 After Mix-Up on Rome–Bacău Flight

Police officers from the Air Transport Police Unit at Bacău Airport helped a 63-year-old woman recover her lost bag after she accidentally took another passenger’s backpack while disembarking from a flight.

The incident was reported on April 14, when the woman contacted police and explained that she had mistakenly taken a backpack from the overhead cabin luggage compartment after landing from a Rome–Bacău flight.

According to investigators, the woman realized the mistake only after arriving home, when she discovered that the backpack she had taken did not belong to her. She then asked police for assistance in locating the person who had her own bag.

The woman’s luggage contained clothing items, €6,000 in cash and 2,100 Romanian lei.

Police immediately launched checks and managed to identify a 74-year-old man from Vrancea County, at whose residence the woman’s backpack was found.

Following the officers’ intervention, all the belongings were recovered and returned to their rightful owner, police said.