Paying Local Taxes and Fees Becomes Easier in Bacău: DITL Services Now Available via the Selfpay Network

The mayor of Bacău, Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu, has announced the expansion of local tax payment methods through the introduction of a new service that allows residents to pay taxes, fees, and fines via the Selfpay terminal network.

„The great advantage of this system is that you’ll be able to make these payments more easily, more quickly, and without hassle,” the mayor stated. He noted that there are currently 75 Selfpay machines available throughout Bacău, placed in accessible locations such as shops, bank branches, and gas stations — all operational 24/7.

With this measure, taxpayers can make payments without relying on the working hours of the Local Taxes and Fees Directorate (DITL) or dealing with queues at the counters.

This initiative is part of the local administration’s strategy to digitalize and simplify the interaction between citizens and public institutions.

„It’s another step toward a more modern city, closer to its people,” emphasized Mayor Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu.