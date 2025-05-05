Outdoor Grilling Only in Designated Areas: Fines Up to 5,000 Lei for Breaking the Law

As spring brings back the sunshine and the urge to spend time in nature, many Romanians are eager to head out for a picnic or fire up the grill with family and friends. But before lighting the coals, there’s an important rule to keep in mind: grilling in public spaces is only allowed in specially designated areas. Ignoring this regulation could lead to steep fines.

According to Law no. 54/2012 regarding outdoor recreational activities—recently updated and strictly enforced—grilling is permitted only in clearly marked areas equipped for such use. Violators risk fines ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 lei, depending on the severity of the infraction.

🔍 What Qualifies as a “Picnic”?

The law defines a picnic as any recreational activity carried out on public or state-owned land (including municipal areas) that involves the consumption of food and/or drinks—with or without lighting a fire. That means even a simple lunch on a blanket with no fire involved may fall under this law if it takes place outside approved areas.

📍 Where Are You Allowed to Grill?

The law identifies two types of permitted zones:

Picnic-allowed areas : typically parks or forest edges within city limits, where eating is permitted but lighting fires is strictly prohibited.

Specially equipped picnic areas: these include tables, benches, fire pits, waste bins, and eco-toilets. Grilling is allowed only here, and only if strict safety and cleanliness rules are followed.

🧯 Your Responsibilities as a Picnic-Goer

Those enjoying a day outdoors must:

Light fires only in designated fire pits and supervise them constantly

Refrain from discarding cigarettes, matches, or flammable objects in unauthorized areas

Sort and dispose of waste properly using labeled bins

Avoid damaging the natural environment or public infrastructure

Penalties include:

Up to 500 lei for improper waste disposal

Up to 3,000 lei for discarding flammable objects in the wrong places

👮 Who Enforces the Law?

Enforcement is carried out regularly, especially on weekends and holidays, by:

The National Environmental Guard

National and local police

Gendarmes

Local public authorities

✅ Respect Nature, Respect the Law

Picnics are a beloved tradition—but they must be enjoyed responsibly. Always choose designated areas, leave the place clean, and be aware that carelessness can lead not only to environmental hazards but also to hefty fines.