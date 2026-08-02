Onești Secures County Funding for EU-Financed Investment Projects

The municipality of Onești has secured RON 9.32 million in funding from the Bacău County Council to provide co-financing for three major investment projects supported by European Union funds, the city’s spokesperson, Laurențiu Neghină, announced.

According to Neghină, the allocation was approved during the County Council’s regular meeting at the initiative of County Council President Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț.

Of the total amount, RON 2.36 million will finance the development of public transport infrastructure and the acquisition of electric buses, RON 3.17 million will be used to modernize the Municipal Park, while RON 3.78 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and modernization of the „Nadia Comăneci” Sports High School.

Neghină noted that the latest allocation comes in addition to the RON 2 million approved earlier this year for the restoration and equipment of the „Nadia Comăneci” Onești Sports Museum.

He said the newly approved funding represents the local co-financing required to implement projects backed by European funds, adding that without the County Council’s support, carrying out the investments would have been considerably more difficult.

The spokesperson also highlighted the role of the Onești City Hall team in preparing and submitting the projects, which have attracted approximately EUR 14 million in European funding for the municipality.

According to Neghină, securing European funding and ensuring the necessary co-financing are both essential for delivering major investment projects, while the cooperation between local and county authorities has enabled Onești to continue implementing its development agenda.