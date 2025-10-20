Moinești Hospital Wins the World Championship Belt in Boxing!

But this story isn’t about a fight between boxers. It’s about maternal protection, filial love, courage and professional excellence, compassion and gratitude.

Its protagonists are already well known: Dragoș Dulhac, world boxing champion in the veterans’ division (Master Boxing) — holder of eight world titles — and Dr. Adrian Cotîrleț, internationally renowned surgeon and manager of Moinești Municipal Hospital.

A Miracle

Just before a major match in Vilseck, Germany, where Dragoș was set to fight Rafal Kwiatkowski for the unification of three Master Boxing belts, his mother was facing a severe health crisis. To protect him emotionally before the fight, his family kept the seriousness of her condition secret.

Only after knocking out his opponent and winning the three titles did Dragoș learn the truth. He rushed home to Romania immediately. His mother was in critical condition: a large gallstone had blocked the bile duct, causing unbearable pain; she was suffering from advanced cirrhosis and multiple severe cardiac problems, making surgery nearly impossible. Doctors estimated only a 1% chance of survival and refused to operate.

Desperate, Dragoș turned to Dr. Adrian Cotîrleț, whom he saw as his mother’s only hope. Despite the grim odds, Dr. Cotîrleț decided to proceed with the cholecystectomy.

As the saying goes, misfortunes never come alone — a fourth complication was discovered during the operation: peritonitis. The surgery became even more complex, but Dr. Cotîrleț once again proved his surgical genius. And God stood by good people that day. The operation succeeded, and the patient survived — free at last from the agony that had tormented her.

A Piece of Soul in the Moinești Hospital Showcase

Words could not express Dragoș Dulhac’s gratitude. His ultimate gesture of thanks was to donate one of his hard-won championship belts to Dr. Cotîrleț — a symbol of years of pain, endurance, and dedication.

The belt represented a part of his very soul, his identity, and his purpose on Earth. A sports enthusiast himself, Dr. Cotîrleț declined the gift, saying humbly that he hadn’t saved Dragoș, but his mother.

“Without my mother — who raised me and supported me every step of the way — I would never have won those titles. The belts are hers too,” replied Dragoș.

They agreed that the belt would be donated to Moinești Hospital, where it would be displayed as a symbol of courage, humanity, and gratitude.